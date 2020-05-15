Police: Carjackers who robbed woman of $700 in Bellefontaine Neighbors caught following chase

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Two people accused of stealing a Bellefontaine Neighbors woman's car Wednesday, and leading police on a chase, are now facing a federal carjacking charge.

Andre Cortez Whitfield, 29, and Cherri N. Barton, 34, were charged by complaint Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. In an affidavit accompanying the complaint, St. Louis County police officer Desree Dickerson wrote that the woman was approached by a man and a woman Wednesday near her home while she was in her 2010 Toyota Corolla.

As the female suspect asked for directions, the man pulled up his shirt, showed a pistol in his waistband and forced the victim out of the car, police said. She left her purse inside, with about $700 in cash.

St. Louis police later spotted the stolen car and gave chase before they lost sight of it. Hillsdale police then spotted and chased the car, which eventually crashed. Barton was caught a short distance away, and police found an AR-15 rifle and a 1911 .45-caliber pistol in the car, Dickerson wrote.

Police eventually caught Whitfield after a foot chase, and found $600 in cash "wedged between his buttocks," Dickerson wrote. Whitfield insisted that the money was his, but admitted robbing the woman, saying he had both the pistol and the rifle in his pants during the robbery, she wrote.