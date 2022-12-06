Police caution about check fraud after mail carrier robbed in Clayton

CLAYTON — A man got away with a mail carrier’s cellphone Tuesday after trying to rob him of mailbox keys, police said.

Clayton police said the robbery is the latest case of thieves targeting mailboxes to commit mail fraud in the area.

The robbery in Clayton happened around 10 a.m. when the mail carrier's truck was parked at Ridgemoor Drive.

A man walked up to the mail carrier, flashing his holstered gun, and demanded the keys to mailboxes in the area. The carrier told him that he didn’t have a key, so the man robbed the carrier of his cell phone. He ran west on Harcourt Drive, police say.

A similar robbery happened soon after in north St. Louis County, according to Clayton police, who did not provide any additional details on the incident.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service previously told the Post-Dispatch they were investigating mail theft and check fraud in the St. Louis area in coordination with the U.S. Attorney General's Office and various police departments. Several agencies report that most of the mail thefts stem from freestanding blue mailboxes.