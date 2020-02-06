Police charge four during investigation of more than 200 vehicle burglaries in Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE — Police arrested one person and charged a total of four, furthering an investigation into more than 200 vehicle burglaries in Madison, Macoupin and Jersey counties.

Three men, all from Granite City, were charged with a count of stolen vehicle possession. Also charged was an unidentified juvenile, whose charges were not clear.

One of the men, Sean A. Breeden, 18, is in custody at the Madison County Jail after being charged with five counts of burglary, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office. Shane M. Carney, 18, was charged with 12 counts of burglary, and Timothy D. Sunderland, 21, was charged with 11 counts of burglary.

Only Breeden was in custody.

The investigation, which included help from many surrounding departments, began in mid- to late January after authorities noticed an increase in burglaries in the Prairietown, Godfrey and Granite City areas.