Updated at 6 p.m. with new information from the Warren County sheriff.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY • A man suspected of a home invasion in Warren County was shot by police on Monday night after an all-day hunt and multiple shootouts, police said, and charged on Tuesday with multiple crimes.
A woman was also charged on Tuesday, for her role in the home invasion, authorities said.
Elijah "Billy" Moore, 37, was charged on Tuesday in St. Charles County with crimes connected to the manhunt: assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle, officials said. Bail for Moore, of the 1100 block of Golden Vicary Drive in Warrenton, was set at $100,000.
Patricia N. Winsor, 34, was charged in Warren County in connection with the home invasion. Winsor, of the 1100 block of Juniper Drive in Warren County, is facing charges of kidnapping in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, stealing a motor vehicle and assault of a police officer.
Warren County Sheriff Keith Harrison said on Tuesday that an armed man and a woman entered the Warren County home, in the 15000 block of Westwoods Road, used a hose to tie up a man, 81, and then stole his guns, cell phone, car and other items. After the suspects left, the man freed himself, went to a neighbor's and called police at about 2 a.m.
The suspects, fleeing in a stolen car, shot at Wright City police, disabling the patrol vehicle and got away, Harrison said.
Two suspects were arrested later on Monday in a home in the 700 block of Highway D in St. Charles County. One of those suspects was Winsor; the other was later released, Harrison said.
A SWAT team, believing a third suspect was at the St. Charles County home, went to the home but didn't find another suspect. Later that day, police said officers saw Moore enter a vehicle and chased him. He fired shots at police, stopped the car, got out and ran, police said. Officers lost him in the woods.
But by 7 p.m. that night, police heard a pickup truck had been stolen in the 3300 block of Highway F. A Wentzville police officer found Moore about a half hour later driving the stolen truck, police said.
Moore allegedly fired more shots at police officers who chased him, and police used "stop sticks" to deflate the truck's tires. Police continued to exchange gunfire with Moore until the truck ran off the side of the road near West Meyer Road and Highway W.
Moore was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said his injuries were not life threatening. No one else was hurt in the chase. Moore was still in the hospital Tuesday.