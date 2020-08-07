Police chase ends in a shootout in St. Charles Co. field, suspect left with critical injuries

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A police chase through rural St. Charles County ended just before 5 p.m. Friday when a suspect drove into a field, fired a shot at officers and was shot by police, according to authorities and video of the incident livestreamed by local St. Louis TV stations.

Police were chasing a white sedan down State Highway 94 before branching off onto Minert Road in West Alton. The sedan began to slow down, turned onto a gravel road and drove for a short time through a field of crops, followed by a line of police vehicles.

The man then got out of the car, ducked behind his car and fired at officers before he was shot by St. Charles County police, according to the video and St. Charles County authorities.

The man suffered critical injuries. A woman was also in the suspect's car during the shooting and had non-life threatening injuries, according to the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The chase started after the suspect was involved in a burglary in West Alton and the homeowner shot one of his vehicle’s tires, St. Charles County spokesperson Mary Enger said. Police soon began to pursue the vehicle which often swerved and slowed down because of the damage to the car.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

