Police chase ends in a shootout in St. Charles Co. field, suspect shot and killed by police

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A police chase through rural St. Charles County ended just before 5 p.m. Friday when a suspect drove into a field, fired a shot at officers and was shot by police, according to authorities and video of the incident livestreamed by local St. Louis TV stations.

Police shot the man twice. He later died.

Police were chasing a white sedan down State Highway 94 before branching off onto Minert Road in West Alton. The sedan began to slow down, turned onto a gravel road and drove for a short time through a field of crops, followed by a line of police vehicles.

The man then got out of the car, ducked behind his car and fired at officers before he was shot by St. Charles County police, according to the video and St. Charles County authorities.

A woman was also in the suspect's car during the shooting and had non-life threatening injuries, according to the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The chase started after the suspect was involved in a burglary at about 3:50 p.m. a home off Highway H in St. Charles County, county spokesperson Mary Enger said. The car drove over spike strips, which flattened all four of the tires. The car often swerved and slowed down after that because of the damage to the car.