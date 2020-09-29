Police chase in Metro East ends with suspects in two cars crashing, one driver dead

EDWARDSVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday after two of several vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway, and one submerged in a ravine at Interstate 270 and Interstate 255, authorities said.

Police had chased the cars after an apparent break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m.

The Illinois State Police said municipal officers from Roxana were in pursuit of five vehicles speeding south on I-255. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, police said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.

Two of the vehicles crashed near Interstate 270 and Interstate 255 after 1 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. One of the vehicles was partly underwater in the ravine near the highway. Divers pulled one body from the water. Another person was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

No officers were hurt.

Authorities have not released information about the person who died.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police. A manager of the car dealership did not return a call seeking comment.