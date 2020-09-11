Police chase of stolen car ends in four-vehicle crash in St. Charles, several people hospitalized

ST. CHARLES — A police pursuit of a stolen car in St. Charles Friday ended in a four-vehicle crash that landed several people in the hospital.

Four teens were taken into custody after the crash — One 17-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year old boy. The girl was driving the stolen car, police say.

St. Charles police say at about 3:15 p.m. they spotted a Nissan that had been stolen earlier this week. When police tried to stop the car near Hawks Nest Drive and Regency Parkway, the car drove off.

The chase ended a few minutes later at Zumbehl Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway when the car tried to drive the wrong direction on Zumbehl, causing a four-car crash.

Occupants of two of the cars on Zumbehl were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Occupants of the stolen car were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, though it's unclear how many required treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.