ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A police vehicle was chasing a car on Interstate 170 last week before the car crashed, killing the teenage driver and injuring passengers, according to one passenger and documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch.
The police car didn't stop to help after the accident, said passenger Brooklyn M. Leggitt, 19, of Edmundson.
"Nobody came," she said.
Leggitt's friend, Lacey P. Schoster, 18, of St. Charles, was thrown from the car and killed in the Friday night wreck. Leggitt and another passenger, Lucas Guilfoy, 18, had to walk to a gas station in Berkeley to call for help, Leggitt said.
Leggitt admitted this week that, at first, she lied to Berkeley officers when they arrived at the gas station, telling them she and her friends had been carjacked. And she acknowledged that she might not know what happened immediately after the crash — she said she was briefly unconscious and still has a foggy recollection about parts of the evening.
But she wasn't the only witness.
According to documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch, three Berkeley officers had just pulled over a suspected drunken driver on I-170 when they saw a black police car at high speed chasing a blue Dodge Neon, just like Leggitt's. They couldn't make out a department name or logo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating Leggitt's claim, and is checking with multiple area police agencies to see if they were involved. From Berkeley south to where the Innerbelt begins, as many as a dozen police agencies could patrol sections of that stretch. The Highway Patrol so far has not found any agency admitting to being in a chase.
North County Police Cooperative's Chief John Buchannan told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that his officers weren't involved. Most of his vehicle fleet is gray, he said. St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez, whose officers drive black vehicles, said Wednesday that he had not heard of the crash and that it didn't involve his department.
Bel-Ridge police also drive black cars and patrol a two-mile stretch of I-170 between roughly St. Charles Rock Road and Natural Bridge Avenue. Bel-Ridge Chief Mark Harris said he reviewed dash-cam video and other logs from that night, after a reporter inquired, and he found no record of his officers being involved.
Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the patrol is going to talk with each municipality along the driver's route and see if any surveillance video in the area can confirm her story. "They should have stopped and rendered aid," Thompson said. "We just can't drive by a crash."
Leggitt and her mother maintained this week that the pursuit contributed to the accident, and that the officers chasing should have responded after the crash.
"I want some type of justice," Leggitt said. "We could have all been sitting down there and nobody would've known."
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 170. Schoster, who was driving Leggitt's 2001 Neon, tried to exit at Boeing exit 9B, but missed, drove down an embankment, and the car overturned, Leggitt told police.
Schoster had not been wearing a seat belt, police said. She was thrown from the vehicle.
Leggitt said a fourth person in the car, a boy named John, walked away from the crash site. He was not mentioned in the patrol's brief online report. Leggitt has not heard from him since, said Leggitt's mother, Rachel Kozma. Kozma said she doesn't know John or his last name.
Leggitt said she and three others in her car were heading home from a night out. Leggitt said the front headlight on the passenger side of her car was out. Berkeley police who saw the chase said both headlights were out. Leggitt said she saw a black police car on the side of the highway, and then saw it pull in behind her car.
"We were going for a good couple minutes," Leggitt said. "He would turn his sirens off and on, but didn't have it on the whole time. His lights were on the whole time."
Leggitt said she urged Schoster to pull over.
"I told her to stop," Leggitt said, saying, "'There's no reason for you to do that.'"
But Schoster had warrants out for her arrest, so she kept driving, Leggitt said.
Schoster had outstanding warrants in St. Charles Municipal Court for traffic citations and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.
Relatives of Schoster did not return messages seeking comment for this story. The two other passengers in the car could not be reached.
A few minutes into the pursuit, "she lost control and flew off the highway," Leggitt said.
The police car kept going, she said.
Leggitt lost her cell phone in the crash, her mother said, so she walked for help.
At the gas station on Airport Road, Leggitt told Berkeley officers that the car was being chased by police, that she had been driving the car herself and that she and Guilfoy had been carjacked that night by two men at a gas station on Kingshighway in St. Louis, the documents showed. She later changed her story, telling a different version to the Highway Patrol and the Post-Dispatch.
Kozma said there was never a carjacking.
"The kids lied at first because they were scared," Kozma said. "But (Lacey) did refuse to stop the car."
Leggitt has a shattered wrist and some cuts to her face and head, Kozma said.
The patrol's Thompson said accident-reconstruction investigators, whose report could be weeks away, will be able to tell, based on the crash site, the vehicle, victims' injuries and other clues, who was seated where in the vehicle.
The incident has left Kozma and Leggitt angry with police.
"My biggest concern," said Kozma, "is why didn't they stop or go back or call for help when they saw this car fly off the highway?"
In 2018, two St. Louis County police officers who were involved in a fatal pursuit were fired after, the county police chief said, they “misled” investigators and “discredited” themselves and the department.
Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.