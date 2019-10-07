LINCOLN COUNTY — The police chief in the small Lincoln County town of Old Monroe has been accused of financially exploiting a 96-year-old woman with dementia.
Prosecutors on Monday said Chief Kimla A. Lowery has been charged with forgery and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood's office said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services criminal investigators began the probe in June 2018. Wood's office said Lowery, acting in her position as police chief, has been accused of taking control of the woman's finances, property, mail and medical decisions.
Wood said in a statement his office is taking the case seriously and would prosecute similar cases aggressively. "Those who hold the public trust must be held to the highest standards," Wood said.
Lowery did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Her Facebook page says she worked at General Motors, studied at the Eastern Missouri Police Academy and went to Pattonville high School.
Old Monroe is about 45 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis, and 20 miles northwest of St. Charles. The department has seven staffers, including Lowery, listed with Missouri's Peace Officer Standards and Training Program.