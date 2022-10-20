Police chief in Louisiana, Mo., charged with drug trafficking after overdose death

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The police chief in the small town of Louisiana, Missouri, was in jail Thursday on drug trafficking charges after two men overdosed, one fatally, at the chief’s apartment.

William E. Jones is being held in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. All are felonies.

Jones has been chief of the Louisiana Police Department since December 2020. He turned 50 last month.

Police found methamphetamines and fentanyl in his apartment Tuesday night, along with scales and other drug paraphernalia, said Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte. The tampering charge accuses Jones of tossing evidence in a dumpster before police arrived. Police said four people saw him do it.

Jones was put on administrative leave, with pay, on Wednesday. With Jones in jail and at least one other officer suspended, the town of 3,200 residents is down to just two full-time officers and one part-timer to patrol the city.

“We were blindsided by this,” Rodney Dolbeare, a member of the Louisiana City Council, said in an interview Thursday.

Louisiana is about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis. Two people at City Hall referred a reporter’s questions to Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter, but the mayor could not be reached.

Also charged was Alexis J. Thone, whom authorities identified as Jones’ girlfriend. Thone, 25, was charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Her bail was set at $100,000 cash.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Louisiana police officer called a non-emergency line of the Pike County 911 dispatch system to report a death at an apartment at 2306 Kentucky Street in Louisiana. Court documents identify the caller as off-duty Louisiana police officer Burns Forsythe.

When first responders got to the apartment, they found Thone’s brother, Gabriel Thone, dead on the floor of a master bedroom upstairs. He was 24.

A second brother, 21, was in a guest bedroom. He was in respiratory distress but paramedics revived him with Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. He survived and was being treated at Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Jones, who was leasing the apartment, was in the guest bedroom with the younger brother, according to court documents. Sheriff’s deputies asked Jones if the man was overdosing and Jones “shrugged his shoulders and gave an unsure answer,” according to a probable cause statement by Genia Calvin, a deputy with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. It was the second time in a month the man had survived an overdose, Calvin said. He had been found unresponsive outside a block away from the apartment a month ago, the sheriff told the Post-Dispatch.

Jones told investigators he hadn’t seen either Thone brother since 9 a.m. Tuesday and had just arrived home two hours before police were called. The Thone brothers were visiting for the weekend, Jones told police, according to court records. Alexis Thone, who shares the apartment with Jones, found her brother dead and yelled for Jones and off-duty officer Forsythe to call for help.

Alexis Thone told investigators she knew her brothers used drugs but she didn’t know where they got the drugs; Jones said he “had no idea” there were illegal drugs being used in the home, court documents said.

Jones had no defense lawyer listed Thursday in online court documents.

Jones and Thone were not arrested at their apartment Tuesday night. Prosecutors weighed the evidence and issued an arrest warrant the next day. Jones and Thone were taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a traffic stop on Ashley Street on the southern edge of Louisiana. “There was no resistance,” Korte said. A police dog detected drugs in the car, and police found opiates, Korte said.

Korte said Louisiana, although understaffed, apparently will still be patrolling its city on its own for now. No one has asked the sheriff to patrol Louisiana, he said. Korte said his own sheriff’s office has staffing concerns too, with budget constraints that leave just eight deputies to patrol a county of 670 square miles.

Korte said he had heard rumors that Jones was involved in drugs but “no evidence was brought to us previously that there was any validity to the rumors,” the sheriff said in an interview Thursday.

The sheriff said Jones had worked previously as an assistant warden at the women’s state prison in Vandalia. “There’s a little bit of a pattern of not the best work history,” Korte said.

Dolbeare, the city councilman who spoke to the Post-Dispatch, was on the council that hired Jones nearly two years ago.

“He went through the hiring process and the impressions were good,” Dolbeare said. “Right now we really can’t say much of anything. It’s obviously very new and fresh.”

Dolbeare said it was the mayor’s decision to put Jones on paid leave and that it was done before Wednesday’s arrest.

Jones was booked into the Pike County Jail but transferred to a cell in Lincoln County for safety reasons.

If Jones is able to post bail, a judge has set several conditions for his release from jail. He must be monitored by GPS and undergo random drug testing. He can’t go onto any city property. He can’t have contact with Alexis Thone or her surviving brother. And he can’t have a gun or any other weapon, according to the bail conditions outlined in court documents.