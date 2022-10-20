Police chief in Pike County charged with drug trafficking after overdose death at his apartment

PIKE COUNTY — The police chief in the small town of Louisiana, Missouri, was arrested and charged Wednesday with drug trafficking after one man died and another survived a drug overdose at the chief's apartment, authorities said.

William E. Jones was jailed late Wednesday night in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. All are felonies.

Jones has been chief of the Louisiana Police Department since December 2020. He turned 50 years old last month.

Louisiana is a town of about 3,200 people about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Also charged was Alexis J. Thone, who authorities identified as the girlfriend of Jones. Thone, 25, was charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Her bail was $100,000 cash.

According to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, Jones and Thone were taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a traffic stop in Louisiana.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Louisiana police officer called a non-emergency line of the Pike County 911 dispatch system to report a death at an apartment at 2306 Kentucky Street in Louisiana. Korte didn't say if the caller was the police chief or another officer.

When first-responders got to the apartment, they found Thone's brother, Gabriel Thone, dead. He was 24. A second brother, 21, was in respiratory distress but revived with Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. He survived and was being treated at Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Jones had no defense lawyer listed early Thursday in online court documents.

If Jones is able to post bail, a judge has set several conditions for his release from jail. He must be monitored by GPS and undergo random drug testing. He can't go onto any city property. He can't have contact with Alexis Thone or her surviving brother. And he can't have a gun or any other weapon, according to the bail conditions outlined in court documents.