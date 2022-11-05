Police chief’s arrest, talk of mayoral impeachment rock small town of Louisiana, Mo.

LOUISIANA, Mo. — This Mississippi River town boasts historic antebellum homes, the country’s oldest fruit-tree nursery and a folksy autumn celebration complete with a parade and talent show.

But Louisiana is making headlines for all the wrong reasons now. Its police chief is charged with drug trafficking and stealing from an evidence locker after two men overdosed, one fatally, in his apartment last month. And, separately, its mayor was under attack this week by some in the city who want him impeached for, among other reasons, a hostile work environment.

Louisiana, with 3,200 residents and situated about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis, has been upended by the dual controversies. Locals worry it could get even uglier.

“I’ve always considered this community a sweet little Mayberry. That’s one of the things that brought me here,” said Nancy Evans, a city councilwoman. But in recent months, “our community unity has gone up in space.”

The controversies are the talk of the town, from the Sudzy Tub laundromat to The Bridge coffee shop to a front porch in the shadows of the First Baptist Church.

Louisiana police Chief William E. Jones has been on paid leave as chief since his Oct. 19 drug arrest. He is out of jail on $150,000 bail, being monitored by GPS as he awaits trial.

Jones, 50, is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, tampering with evidence and stealing. Charges allege that police found methamphetamines, fentanyl, scales and other drug paraphernalia in his apartment after the men overdosed, and that Jones tossed narcotics test kits in a dumpster before deputies arrived.

Prosecutors added charges of tampering and stealing last week after police searching Jones’ kitchen said they found meth inside an evidence bag from the Louisiana Police Department, with a Missouri Highway Patrol seal. The drugs were inside a zebra-print bag with Jones’ financial documents and other personal papers near the dining table, Pike County sheriff’s Deputy Genia Calvin said in court documents.

Jones is accused of taking the meth from the police department’s evidence locker. Jones was the only person with access to the locker, Calvin said.

Now the city is questioning just how secure the evidence locker has been — and if that puts other drug cases with other defendants in jeopardy. Louisiana city prosecutor Mary E. Weston, fearing the evidence chain-of-custody might be in doubt, told city officials she plans to dismiss municipal tickets against other people who were caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It wasn’t clear Friday how many municipal cases will be dropped or if state drug cases that are felonies are affected too.

The Pike County prosecutor, Alex G. Ellison, declined comment to the Post-Dispatch on Friday. His office referred calls to the Missouri attorney general’s office, which a judge determined would serve as special prosecutor in Jones’ drug case.

Jones’ lawyer, Christopher Lozano, in preparing a defense, has asked for numerous discovery documents, including all texts and memos from the sheriff, the mayor and others mentioning the evidence locker. Lozano declined comment on his strategy.

“It’s very early in the process,” Lozano said, “and I’m not prepared to make a statement.”

The mayor

While the police chief’s drug case unfolds, some members of the City Council are prepared to go to battle with Mayor Tim Carter over separate troubles that first surfaced months ago, before the chief’s arrest.

Among other things, Carter is accused of running a hostile work environment, including screaming and pounding a table to frighten a clerk. The city hired a St. Louis lawyer, Paul Martin, to investigate complaints against the mayor filed by two police officers.

Carter described the allegations as “trivial, trivial” issues. Complaints against him include driving without proper tags on his Tesla and interfering with a traffic stop.

Martin and council members would not elaborate on the accusations.

Carter was elected mayor in April, beating incumbent Kathy Smith by a vote of 369 to 327. Carter said it is coincidence that the council’s issues with him are surfacing around the same time the police chief was arrested.

Still, the mayor and police chief have been combative for months. For instance, Carter accused a police officer on Jones’ force of pulling over young women in traffic stops to get their phone numbers. That was at the beginning of this year, and the officer is no longer on the force. There were conflicting accounts of whether the officer resigned or was fired.

Carter has videotaped encounters with police and posted them on Facebook. His platform while running for mayor included criticizing the police for issuing too many traffic tickets, clogging the municipal docket and raking in triple the fines.

Police would ticket people “for a lot of rolling stop sign violations, a lot of ‘your license plate light is out,’” Carter said. “It’s crazy what was going on up there. Being a conservator of peace, you can pull those people over and if it’s a legitimate concern, let’s give them a warning if possible.”

Carter said he is trying to clean house, which upsets his enemies. Some of his vocal supporters at a council meeting last week said the mayor had been in office just a short time and should be allowed to do his job.

Residents interviewed Thursday and Friday said the town is firmly divided, in either the mayor’s camp or the chief’s. Most believed the charges against the chief and a couple even said they had predicted his involvement with drugs but no one listened. A few wondered if the police chief was set up.

About 50 people rallied in support of Mayor Carter at a council meeting Wednesday, and some said they would move away if the council tried to oust the mayor. Lifelong resident Steve Henry showed up carrying a bullhorn and a sign that said "Save the city." Henry circulated a petition that any future police chief should be elected by residents, not appointed by the council.

The crowd jeered and yelled at the council but once they quieted down, Martin, the investigating attorney, explained the process ahead.

Martin told them that the council would hear in closed session what Martin’s investigation uncovered about the mayor, and the council members could decide if they want to reprimand the mayor, censure him or begin articles of impeachment. Martin said it would be weeks before any hearing, if the process gets that far.

The council hasn’t decided which route to go.

Carter is a former fire chief in Hannibal, Missouri, and in addition to his part-time mayoral duties he works for Boeing in security and fire protection.

Evans, the councilwoman for Ward 1, is no fan of the mayor. She is one of the council members who welcomes the investigation.

Evans was born in Louisiana and moved away when she was a child but returned around 2005. A retired nurse, Evans fell in love with the old homes and bought a Victorian house, which has a view of the river in the winter when the leaves drop.

Elected to the council about six years ago, Evans said the unity she felt in her town has been slipping away since Carter began his campaign for mayor in the spring.

“He has promoted this dislike for the police, for the City Council, for city workers,” Evans said of the mayor.

“I love my community, but it’s an insanity explosion,” Evans said. “I want my little town back. I want the peace to return.”

The police chief

Since the police chief’s arrest, Jones has been on administrative leave, with pay. He served as Louisiana police chief beginning in December 2020. With Jones facing charges and another officer suspended, the town is down to just three full-time officers to patrol the city. They are getting some help from sheriff’s deputies, who themselves are short-handed.

Two men overdosed, one fatally, at the police chief’s apartment Oct. 18. A sheriff’s deputy said the prosecutor’s office confirmed that the plastic evidence bag found in Jones’ kitchen was from an active felony court case in Louisiana, and that the evidence had initially been seized by police two years earlier. Charges allege that Jones tried to “destroy, suppress and conceal” physical evidence in the case by taking it from the Louisiana Police Department’s evidence locker.

The mayor said the evidence locker had been in the department’s basement but that the police chief moved it onto the third floor next to the chief’s office. Carter said the evidence locker is monitored by a surveillance camera but that the surveillance tapes are only kept 10 days.

The door to Jones’ office has a padlock on it now, and the evidence locker inside his room is inaccessible. It’s now under the control of the Sheriff’s Office, which will take inventory of what’s there to find out what might be missing. Pike County Sheriff Steve Korte has asked federal investigators to look into the matter too. A knife was among other items tagged as evidence in a previous criminal case and found in Jones’ possession, Korte said.

Jones’ co-defendant is his girlfriend, Alexis J. Thone. She also is charged with drug trafficking and drug possession. Thone, 25, is from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Thone’s brothers overdosed at the apartment she shared with Jones. Their apartment on Kentucky Street is directly behind Pike County Memorial Hospital. One of her brothers, 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, was found dead on the floor of the apartment's master bedroom upstairs. A second brother, 21, was found in a guest bedroom in respiratory distress. Paramedics revived him with Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The police chief told investigators the Thone brothers were visiting for the weekend and that he hadn’t seen either since that morning. Jones and his girlfriend were arrested in a traffic stop the next day.

Carter, the mayor, claims he had suspicions about Jones before the arrest but nothing concrete. “It’s a terrible thing someone lost their life,” the mayor said, “but on the flip side I felt there was some sort of validation” about the suspicions.

Carter said Louisiana has had eight overdose deaths in about 2 ½ to three years and that officers weren’t carrying Narcan. As a trained paramedic, Carter said he was shocked by that. The mayor has fielded complaints that a man who was overdosing died of suffocation after an officer put him face down in handcuffs.

“I really liked Will (Jones) at the beginning,” councilwoman Evans said. “At the beginning, he did wonderful things by getting drugs out of our community. I’m so heartbroken and disappointed in his recent activity. He’s done here.”

The police chief had talked to a prayer group once or twice at The Bridge coffee shop, explaining that his officers stopped people for traffic violations more aggressively because it might lead to finding drugs in people’s cars.

One pastor, Jon Kroeze, noticed a change in Jones the last two or three months but never imagined he’d be tied to drugs. The pastor is considering visiting Jones to try to understand what went wrong.

‘It’s all corruption’

In the spring of 2021, Michelle Barnett built a memorial for her daughter Samantha “Sammie” Esposito on Maryland Street, which runs behind Izola’s Place diner in Louisiana. Barnett brought some favorite things from her daughter’s bedroom — a teddy bar and angel wings — and added plastic flowers and a large letter S.

Esposito died at the age of 23 on May 10, 2021, at a house on Maryland Street, her mother said. After an autopsy, officials told Barnett her daughter died of a lethal injection of fentanyl and had one needle mark on her body.

Prosecutors are investigating Esposito’s death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Barnett is furious with the police chief, saying his department did nothing to solve her daughter's death.

“It’s all corruption,” Barnett said, adding that she believed the police chief’s arrest revealed a “drug ring.”

“I don’t know if he was covering for someone,” the grieving mother said of Jones, “but there was no investigation into my daughter’s death by the police. They didn’t collect the sheet she was laying on. Her clothes ... were lost. The baggie of meth that was lodged in her esophagus was lost.”

Officials did not comment on Barnett’s allegations.

Esposito was training to become manager of the family’s tobacco shop.

“She was the biggest-hearted person,” her mother said. “She did so much and she never wanted anything back in return. Always smiling.”

Her daughter wasn’t perfect, Barnett said, but she wasn’t an opioid user. “No, she wasn’t poking needles and doing fentanyl and all that dumb stuff,” Barnett said.

Barnett said she celebrated when she heard the police chief had been arrested.

“Finally!” she recalled yelling. “I already knew that he was corrupt.”

Kim Bell covers breaking news for stltoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com