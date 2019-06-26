UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. with comment from alderman
ST. LOUIS • For the first time since becoming police chief 18 months ago, John Hayden took to social media Wednesday morning to weigh in on the recent violence across St. Louis, and urged repeal of the city's residency requirement so the department can get more officers.
The St. Louis Police Department videotaped the chief's nearly 7-minute message on Tuesday evening but released it early Wednesday morning. The department said the public can expect him to do this more often. Hayden said he wanted to "provide context" about a recent spike in violence.
"We've had several violent weekends in a row, and this past weekend was no different," Hayden said. "In fact, over the past four days, we have had 19 shooting incidents with a total of 18 shooting victims, several of whom were victims of homicides."
Hayden said motives behind the weekend's homicides were "consistent" with past murders. In the city, at least half of all murders are drug-related, 35 percent "involve personal disputes, some of which are over drugs," and 15 percent are domestic. Over the past four days, two of the homicides in the city appear to have been drug-related, and two others appear to have been centered around personal disputes, Hayden said.
The chief also touched on the deaths of children. Three shooting victims in recent weeks were what Hayden referred to as "toddlers, age 3 to 6 years old." In one of those deaths, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell was killed June 9 in a drive-by attack in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue. A 6-year-old neighbor girl was critically hurt.
"In each case, we have not gotten full cooperation from every single adult or teen in and around the toddlers when the shooting incidents have occurred," Hayden said. "We do know that toddlers are not involved in drug activity and are not involved in a personal dispute with anyone."
Hayden made a plea for people to contact CrimeStoppers with information "so we can hold the shooters of these innocent toddlers accountable."
For his debut video, Hayden was seated in a conference room, wearing his dress uniform and flanked by flags. His badge features a black band mourning a North County Police Cooperative officer slain Sunday. After releasing the video, Hayden was not available for comment Wednesday for followup questions.
So far this year, the city has had 89 homicides, compared with 83 in the same period last year. "So we are six homicides over," Hayden said in the video. Forty people have been arrested for murder this year or are wanted in connection with a homicide, Hayden said.
So what, Hayden asked, is the city doing about all of this recent gun violence? First of all, he said, city police are thoroughly investigating each homicide case, and he mentioned the laborious process of collecting evidence at the scenes.
"It certainly seems that in recent weeks, on many days, we have gone from one shooting scene to the next," the chief said.
Hayden said the biggest challenge has always been a lack of witness participation. He said tipsters can remain anonymous and may get a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers.
Police have set up three "crime-reduction zones" – in downtown, in the Dutchtown/Gravois Park area, and in north St. Louis – in areas that historically are "most crime-ridden, violent zones across the city," Hayden said. Within those zones, police zero in on open-air drug sales, noting that at least half of homicides and shootings are drug-related, Hayden said.
Meanwhile, the chief said, 25 of the city's 89 homicides happened inside homes or buildings "and, therefore, were not visible to our patrol efforts."
Hayden said the police department is trying to increase surveillance in those crime-reduction zones tied into the department's camera system. He said the department also works with community groups to reduce conflicts. He credited federal authorities with bringing more than 500 federal indictments last year.
For the summer, Hayden said, each police district is trying to be more visible. Hayden mentioned officer foot patrols and his own efforts to drop in on neighborhoods to talk with residents.
"When folks are uncomfortable with coming to us, we go to them," he said.
Hayden said the department is 147 officers down from authorized strength of 1,328 officers. Since he became chief, in January 2018, the department has graduated 123 new officers but has lost 125 officers through attrition, he said.
"We need a much larger applicant pool in short order, which I believe will only come by way of the repeal of the residency requirement," he said.
Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said Hayden's comments didn't go far enough.
"He's wrong that a larger applicant pool will come from lifting residency," Roorda said. "It will come from lifting residency and paying a competitive wage. You can't have one without the other."
Those calling for the repeal of the city's residency requirement believe doing away with it could help the city deal with a shortage of police officers and other employees. Mayor Lyda Krewson in May urged aldermen to ask voters to repeal it for most city workers.
Some residents and aldermen have opposed repealing residency, saying having officers live in the city they patrol invests them in the community and makes them better officers. The Police Officers Association has opposed the residency requirement since it was enacted in May 1973. Over the years, pensions have been threatened and families have lived apart to avoid violation of the policy.
St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling, in the department's media relations office, said the chief plans to do these kind of video updates periodically. His schedule is so busy, she said, that the video is better than trying to do media interviews.
Alderman Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward, said the mood in his ward is that more needs to be done to combat crime. He cautions people to give Chief Hayden a chance.
"I encourage them to give him more time to carry out a plan," Bosley said. "I understand how he inherited this position."
Bosley said, "There is no real thing that we have done in the last 10 years that has sustained a reduction in any violent homicides or crime. Whether we are dwindling in population or not, the amount of homicides is fairly the same.
"We all are trying," Bosley said. As for the chief: "I think he's doing what he can. It's kind of improbable for him to get in and change things overnight. That takes time."
The message on homicides is particularly timely for Bosley because a 19-year-old murder victim from Saturday had lived in Bosley's ward.
No arrests have been made in the death of Antwon Kincade III, found shot multiple times in broad daylight on a sidewalk in the 5300 block of Patton Avenue. Even the motive for the slaying is elusive, Bosley said.
"It's not drug-related," Bosley said. "He was a respectful young man who would check on the elderly people. There was still some money in his pockets, but I can't speculate on what it was."
Bosley said the residents in his ward are getting fed up with city crime.
"The general public feels like not enough is being done and I can understand their mindset," he said. "The community is pointing a finger at those in public office and those who wear a badge."