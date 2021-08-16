Police: Confrontation among 5 people led to fatal shootings in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS — A confrontation among five people led to a shooting in Ferguson over the weekend that left two women dead, police said.

Investigators were called about 7:05 p.m. Saturday to the city's Forestwood neighborhood, where a woman had arrived at a home and confronted the person who lived there.

During the argument, two other women arrived, and one of them pulled out a handgun, Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall said.

A male relative of the homeowner tried to step in but was assaulted by one of the women confronting them, police said.

The argument continued into the basement of the house where the man pulled out a gun and shot and killed the woman waving the handgun and also struck another woman, McCall said. Both of the women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The male relative fled the area in a black Cadillac. He is being sought by police for the investigation.

One of the shooting victims was a cousin of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, the mayor confirmed on Twitter on Monday afternoon. "Another life taken too soon," she tweeted.