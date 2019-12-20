Police: Couple accused in Alabama homicide may be linked to deaths of 3 found in Bethalto home

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. with the identities of the victims.

BETHALTO — Two people who authorities say are responsible for killing an Alabama woman as part of a multi-state crime spree are being investigated for a possible connection to three bodies found in a Bethalto home, authorities said Friday.

Brady Kane Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were arrested in Hazelwood on warrants for the Alabama homicide, according to Brian Koberna, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Alabama media reports the couple is charged with capital murder in connection to the killing of Kellie Ann Hughes, 31, whose body was found dumped in the Alabama woods.

The couple was taken into custody late Thursday at a hotel after Illinois authorities were alerted to their location by the FBI, according to a source close to the investigation. Arresting officers discovered the couple's vehicle was registered to someone living at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street in Bethalto, the source said.

Hazelwood police asked Bethalto officers to check on the home's occupants about 11 p.m. Thursday. The officers found three bodies inside the house, according to the source.

The victims were identified as Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and another man, John McMillian, 32. Yates and her son both lived in the home and McMillian was a Bethalto resident, according to the Major Case Squad.