Police: Couple accused in Alabama homicide may be linked to deaths of 3 found in Bethalto home

BETHALTO — Two people who authorities say are responsible for killing an Alabama woman as part of a multi-state crime spree are being investigated for a possible connection to three bodies found in a Bethalto home, authorities said Friday.
Brady Kane Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were arrested in Hazelwood on warrants for the Alabama homicide, according to Brian Koberna, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Alabama media reports the couple is charged with capital murder in connection to the killing of Kellie Ann Hughes, 31, whose body was found dumped in the Alabama woods.
The couple was taken into custody late Thursday at a hotel after Illinois authorities were alerted to their location by the FBI, according to a source close to the investigation. Arresting officers discovered the couple's vehicle was registered to someone living at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street in Bethalto, the source said.
Hazelwood police asked Bethalto officers to check on the home's occupants about 11 p.m. Thursday. The officers found three bodies inside the house, according to the source.
The victims were identified as Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and another man, John McMillian, 32. Yates and her son both lived in the home and McMillian was a Bethalto resident, according to the Major Case Squad.
"It's too early to say if there is a direct connection to our victims," Koberna said. "We're still trying to determine how they knew the suspects."
Koberna explained that Witcher and McMillan currently are being held on an Alabama homicide charge and not for the Bethalto deaths.
"They are connected to a substantial crime spree that's been going on for some time and includes a whole host of activities, including Tennessee," Koberna said. "One of them is associated with the Bethalto area."
Authorities in Tennessee said Witcher and McMillan broke into an apartment in Clarksville on Wednesday and held a married couple at gunpoint. The married couple was held overnight and then a confrontation ensued in the morning, resulting in the man being stabbed, according to Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll. The married couple fled and Witcher and McMillan then stole their pickup, he said.
Witcher and McMillan also shoplifted from a Tennessee Walmart and Witcher pulled a gun from his waistband just before leaving the store, police said. The moment was caught on store surveillance videos.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted to Twitter late Thursday that two of their "most wanted" suspects had been captured in the St. Louis area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-377-5266.