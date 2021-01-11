Police: Deaths of 2 people in Washington, Missouri, a 'domestic incident'

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The deaths of a man and woman over the weekend at a Washington home stemmed from "a domestic incident" and no one else appears to be involved, authorities said Monday.

Police identified the dead as Danny L. Peroutka, 32, and Carey A. Boyster, 36, both of Washington. Police said they were found in a home Saturday in the 800 block of Louis Street and that a 13-month-old was in the home at the time of their deaths. Police said the child was not harmed and is now with relatives.