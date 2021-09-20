Police defend use of police dog in Woodson Terrace arrest

WOODSON TERRACE — Police on Monday defended the use of a police dog to arrest a man after a video of the incident sparked outrage online.
Woodson Terrace police wrote on Facebook that officers were dispatched around 7:18 a.m. Monday to Woodson Road, where a caller said a man had broken into a business there.
Police said the man appeared to be on drugs, threatened officers and tried to walk away into morning rush-hour traffic just south of St. Louis Lambert International Airport despite police asking him to stop.
Police placed him under arrest, but officers said he would not place his hands behind his back. They told the man that if he did not comply, a nearby police dog would be released, according to the statement.
"The suspect continued to resist causing minor injuries to one of the officers so the K9 was released and the K9 gained control of the suspect's foot," police said.
The man fell to the ground and the dog continued to bite his foot until the officers handcuffed him, police said.
The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries. Police said the man was found with a substance suspected to be methamphetamines.
He was released pending application of warrants.
A video of the arrest shared online shows the man, whose name has not been released, in the 4500 block of Woodson Road, standing with his hands on the police car for several seconds before the dog is released. The dog bites the man's leg, and he falls to the ground. Officers kneel down near the man's back and he remains there for several seconds with the dog still biting his leg.
The dog is pulled off several seconds later. The man then stands up and the dog resumes biting him until he falls to the ground again and appears to be placed in handcuffs.
The video was shared hundreds of times by Monday afternoon. People expressed outrage about the officer's actions, some calling the incident "disturbing" and "uncalled for."
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.