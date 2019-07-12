UPDATE with clarification on tactical operation
Tactical officers with the St. Louis Police Department descended on a neighborhood in south St. Louis on Friday morning in an apparent standoff.
Jack Wang, a spokesman with the Police Department, confirmed that officers were focused on Utah Street in a tactical operation. He said it was not a homicide and not an officer-involved shooting. Other than that, he declined to comment, saying it was a "fluid situation."
The incident began before 11 a.m. in the 3900 block of Utah Street. Some residents have reported police cordoning off several blocks of the area in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. One man said he saw police sharpshooters on the roof of a building. That block of Utah is between South Grand Boulevard and Kingshighway.
@FOX2now what’s happening oin tower grove south? Saw swat and snipers on roofs— Ryan Leeker (@ryleeks) July 12, 2019
Check back for updates.