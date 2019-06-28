Subscribe for 99¢
Officer Michael Langsdorf remembered

Police officers salute a Clayton ambulance carrying the remains of North County Police Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf as it passes under Lackland Avenue in Charlack en route to an Olivette funeral home on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

A person of interest was taken into custody Friday and is being investigated by the North County Police Cooperative and the St. Ann Police Department in connection with the shooting death of North County Officer Michael Langsdorf, officials said.

Langsdorf, 40, was killed after he responded to a bad check complaint at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday afternoon. He and the suspect, Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, tussled for several seconds before Langsdorf was shot in the back of the neck.

Investigators said the second person in custody, whom they did not identify, is a "person of interest" in connection with Langsdorf's murder.

"Our investigators are coordinating their efforts with the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and reviewing all facts and circumstances regarding the person of interest and their exact involvement in previous crimes, which ultimately led to Bonette Meeks, 26, murdering Officer Langsdorf," a police statement read.

Meeks is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bail.