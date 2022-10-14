Police discover body in yard after flurry of gunfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police summoned to a "call for help" in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood early Friday found a body in a yard littered with bullet casings.
Homicide detectives are now handling the case.
Police were called at 6:53 a.m. to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
The area cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape included the home's porch, the front yard and an alley across the street.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today