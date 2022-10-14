 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police discover body in yard after flurry of gunfire in north St. Louis

Homicide at 4700 Wren

St. Louis police crime lab technicians work the scene of a homicide on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Police summoned to a "call for help" in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood early Friday found a body in a yard littered with bullet casings.

Homicide detectives are now handling the case.

Police were called at 6:53 a.m. to the 4700 block of Wren Avenue.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

The area cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape included the home's porch, the front yard and an alley across the street.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
