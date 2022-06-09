Police discover man shot, critically injured along Highway 40 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police searched for evidence in the westbound lanes of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) Wednesday night after officers discovered a shooting victim critically injured on the highway near Hampton Avenue.

St. Louis police found the man about 9 p.m. Wednesday and he was conscious. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police haven't said if the man had been shot inside a car, on the highway, or elsewhere. Officers were focused on a vehicle with a damaged windshield that had stopped along the right shoulder of the highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes were closed at Kingshighway nearly two hours.

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.