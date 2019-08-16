Subscribe for $3 for three months
Two bodies found in bed of pick up truck

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Police Department investigate the scene where two bodies were found in the bed of a truck parked along N. Market Street just west of N. 11th Street in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The bodies were discovered by two men who were cutting the grass near the truck and smelled something foul coming coming from it. The bodies were covered by debris and other items in the back of the truck. A local resident says the truck had been parked there for "a couple of days". Police did not give any official statement at the scene. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they discovered the bodies of two people in the bed of a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to calls from the area of North 11th Street and North Market Street.

A local resident on the scene told a Post-Dispatch reporter that the truck had been parked there for "a couple of days." 

Police did not give any official statement at the scene and have not released any further information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

