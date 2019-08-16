ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they discovered the bodies of two people in the bed of a pickup truck Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to calls from the area of North 11th Street and North Market Street.
A local resident on the scene told a Post-Dispatch reporter that the truck had been parked there for "a couple of days."
Police did not give any official statement at the scene and have not released any further information.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.