Police: DNA match solves 'Pokémon Prowler' case in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD — An Oklahoma man dubbed the "Pokémon Prowler" was charged this week with burglarizing a gaming store in Crestwood last fall. Detectives used blood droplets from a shattered display case to link his DNA to the crime scene, authorities said.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24, on Monday with second-degree burglary, felony stealing of $750 or more and first-degree property damage. He is from Tulsa and not yet in custody in St. Louis County.

The charges stem from a break-in Oct. 11 at Yeti Gaming, 8924 Watson Road. An estimated $12,250 worth of merchandise was stolen. A store owner told the Post-Dispatch that stolen items included 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards, ranging in value from $10 to $400 each.

"Everything taken from us was Pokémon, all trading cards," Vince Krekeler, who runs Yeti’s Gaming as a family business, told the Post-Dispatch last fall. "Pokémon has had a resurgence," in part because of the Pokémon company’s 25th anniversary.

The bandit at Yeti hammered through glass display cases to get to the items, leaving blood droplets behind.

A Crestwood police officer on patrol first spotted the store's front door broken. Several glass display cases were shattered. Officers found blood droplets and fingerprints, and video surveillance at the store showed the bandit using a hammer on the cases.

Crestwood's three-man detective bureau worked with officers from St. Louis County and Metro East, where similar burglaries happened, as well as federal agents and police in Texas and Kansas. It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday where else Garrison currently faces charges, or if he has a lawyer representing him.

Ten days later, Texas police arrested Garrison in a suburb of Dallas on suspicion of trying to sell stolen gaming cards. Authorities gave police from the St. Louis metro area photographs of some of the items found in the car Garrison was driving, and police said several of the items matched what was taken from Yeti.

Crestwood police Officer Dion Olson, in a lengthy summary of the detectives' efforts, said Texas officers provided body camera footage from their traffic stop of Garrison before his arrest. He had a hammer, a tote similar to one used in the burglary and shoes resembling what the burglar had worn, Olson said.

Months later, the FBI told Crestwood detectives that a search warrant of Garrison's cell phone after his Texas arrest put Garrison in the area of Yeti Gaming on the night of the burglary. The phone had been used to search the internet for “Missouri directions”, “card stores near me” and “Yeti Gaming," police said.

Olson said Garrison bragged in Facebook messages to others that he was parked outside the gaming store and was "cleaning them out." In other messages, he tried to sell Pokémon cards, police said.

In May, St. Louis County prosecutors declined to file charges until results of DNA samples could tie the burglary to Garrison, police said. The prosecutor's office also needed reference samples to get a positive identification from the blood and fingerprints found inside the store, Olson said.

Crestwood detectives tracked Garrison to Kansas where he was jailed on suspicion of burglaries there. They obtained a warrant for DNA samples and drove to McPherson, Kansas, on June 9, Olson said. Garrison admitted burglarizing Yeti Gaming and other stores in the St. Louis area, Olson said.

The St. Louis County crime lab notified police on July 20 that the DNA samples matched Garrison, and charges were filed Monday.

Olson said on a Facebook post Wednesday that the case highlights the work detectives put in. "There are hours and hours of combing through the minutia of a case, over and over again."