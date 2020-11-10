 Skip to main content
Police: Driver of stolen truck shot himself after chase in Franklin County
Police: Driver of stolen truck shot himself after chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man shot himself following a police chase in Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not released the man's condition. They say they pursued the truck because it was stolen. 

Upon being caught, the man, not yet identified by police, initiated a nearly four-hour standoff before shooting himself. 

No officers were injured in the incident. 

Police at about 8:30 a.m. were alerted via OnStar that a vehicle stolen from a Jefferson County business was in Villa Ridge, a census-designated place in the county. 

The driver of the car refused to pull over for police, and he hit at least two police vehicles during the ensuing chase, police say. 

Police used deflation devices to pop the truck's tires, and the driver eventually came to a stop on a bluff just west of Highway M.

When officers approached the truck, at about 9:30 a.m., they say the driver pointed a gun at himself. After several hours of negotiations, the man shot himself at about 1:30 p.m., police say. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol was also involved in the incident. 

