Police: Ex-employee shoots, kills worker outside Maryland Heights staffing agency

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — An employee at a staffing agency was shot dead by a former employee outside of the building on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the 11900 block of Dorsett Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday and discovered a man shot outside in an alley. He has not yet been identified.

The suspect attempted to rob the victim, police said. The victim was an employee at PrideStaff and the suspect used to work there, police said.

The suspect is now in custody. Police briefly put the area on lockdown.

Charges are being submitted to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, police said.

Friday's shooting marked the second in two days involving employees in Maryland Heights. Authorities said one employee of a Dobbs Tire and Auto shot and killed another on Thursday after an argument.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.