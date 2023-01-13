Police exchange gunfire with woman in Downtown West, no one injured

ST. LOUIS — Police exchanged gunfire with a woman Friday morning in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Officers with Homeland Security checked on a beige mini-van parked near North 16th and Locust streets around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday because they said a woman in the van said she was going to shoot up the nearby Social Security Administration building.

When police tried to coax the woman out of the car she opened fire on officers, and police fired back. No one was hit.

The woman is about 40 years old, lives in the vehicle and is known to police.

More than a dozen gunshots rang through downtown, and the woman's mini-van, covered in marker writing, was blocked off near City Museum around 9:30 a.m.. The mini-van had several bullet holes in its side, and more than 25 evidence markers littered the street.

The woman is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.