 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police exchange gunfire with woman in Downtown West, no one injured

  • 0

Shooting scene downtown St. Louis. Courtesy video by James Sherrell III

ST. LOUIS — Police exchanged gunfire with a woman Friday morning in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. 

Officers with Homeland Security checked on a beige mini-van parked near North 16th and Locust streets around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday because they said a woman in the van said she was going to shoot up the nearby Social Security Administration building. 

When police tried to coax the woman out of the car she opened fire on officers, and police fired back. No one was hit. 

Shooting aftermath in downtown St. Louis

Bullet holes and broken windows are seen on a vehicle after a shooting incident across the street from the City Museum in downtown St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The woman is about 40 years old, lives in the vehicle and is known to police. 

More than a dozen gunshots rang through downtown, and the woman's mini-van, covered in marker writing, was blocked off near City Museum around 9:30 a.m.. The mini-van had several bullet holes in its side, and more than 25 evidence markers littered the street. 

People are also reading…

The woman is in custody, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News