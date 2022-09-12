Police, family have different stories of how officers shot and killed teen in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Both police and the family of the 16-year-old shot dead by officers Sunday night in north St. Louis acknowledge the teenager was armed and running away before his death.

But there's little more they agree on. Their accounts differ about what happened in the moments before Darryl Ross' death outside a gas station in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Among the diverging accounts: whether officers identified themselves as they approached the teen; whether the teen's mother was there at the time of the shooting; and whether the teen's gun was out during the encounter.

Ross’ family said he lived in Jennings and planned to enroll at Vashon High School. His uncle is a St. Louis police officer.

Ross was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot by two detectives near the Shell gas station at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues.

Police say they have no information indicating that any of Ross’ family members were present during the shooting. They declined to comment further on the discrepancies, referring a reporter to the short narrative they released Monday morning.

According to the incident summary, drug enforcement detectives were surveilling the area Sunday night when they saw several people with guns outside the gas station just after 11:30 p.m.

The detectives said they pulled into the parking lot in an undercover vehicle and were dressed in plain clothes but were wearing black, bulletproof vests with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.

That’s when police said Ross "quickly walked off" the gas station lot and into a nearby alley, so they followed him in their car. When they reached him, officers said, they got out of the vehicle and identified themselves as police.

Police said Ross ran through a hole in an iron fence and west across the gas station's storefront as they chased him.

Officers said the teenager tripped over a curb, fell and dropped a pistol.

As detectives approached him, they said, Ross reached for the gun and both detectives shot him.

Ross’ mother, Jukita Johnson, disputes the police account. She said she was at the gas station with her son, and that he was at the store to buy chicken tenders.

Ross' uncle, Johnny Parker, argued that Ross ran from officers because they had not identified themselves as police, and Ross was in an area where gang shootings often occur.

“After my son was on the ground, that’s when I saw (the vest) said police,” Johnson said Monday afternoon, as family gathered near where Ross was shot. “They never announced themselves as police.”

Johnson also pushed back on the allegation that her son's gun was out during the encounter.

“He never had (the gun) in his hand, he never pulled it out. Because when they turned my baby over (the gun) was still right here,” Johnson said, tapping her waistband. “They killed my baby, they could have grabbed him … he never pulled (the gun) out.”

Family members also questioned why the undercover officers were not wearing body cameras, which police have confirmed.

“Why are they funding them to wear body cameras and they’re not wearing them?” Ross' grandfather, Randy Johnson, said Monday. “We taxpayers pay for body cameras but they don’t have to wear them? That’s not cool.”

Officers on administrative leave

One of the officers is 37 and has been with the department for 14 years. The other is 27 and has been with the department for four years. Both have been put on administrative leave, according to the mayor’s office.

Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said at a weekly briefing Monday that the shooting remains under investigation by the department's Force Investigation Unit and that he could not share further information, including how many times officers fired their guns and whether they suspected the teen of a crime when they first approached him.

At least six surveillance cameras are posted on the outside of the Shell building, but the station's employees told the Post-Dispatch that officers instructed them not to talk to anyone about the shooting. In addition to those cameras, one of the police department's mobile shot spotter units with surveillance cameras is stationed across the street on St. Louis Avenue.

Broken crime scene tape could be seen along West Florissant on Monday morning as Ross’s family gathered in the Family Dollar parking lot across the street from the Shell gas station.

“I’m sorry the police didn’t do their job the right way, that’s what I’m sorry about,” Ross’ uncle said. “I’m sorry another Black life was taken from the police not handling their job the right way. They could have handled the situation a lot better.”

One of the officers is white and the other is Black.

This is the department's second fatal shooting within a week and at least the fifth this year.

St. Louis officers shot and killed a 61-year-old man during an hours-long standoff Wednesday afternoon at a West End apartment complex. A police commander said that man charged at an officer with a knife, and the officer shot him at least once in the chest. About seven shots were fired by officers.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement the task force investigating the shooting will hand its findings over to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office and the Civilian Oversight Board.

“Losing our youth to violence shows how our system has failed them time and time again,” she said. “This young man’s death breaks my heart, both as a mayor and as a mother of a teenage son.”

Post-Dispatch photographer David Carson and editor Alex Valentine contributed to this report.