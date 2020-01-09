Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed rifle at officer in St. Francois County

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with details from police chief.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A Bismarck, Missouri, police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at the officer Wednesday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on North Cedar Street in Bismarck, about 75 miles south of St. Louis. A Bismarck police officer was sent to a home there for a domestic disturbance involving weapons, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The officer saw "the guy come to the door with a rifle," Wheetley said. The officer ordered the man to drop the weapon but he instead "raised it toward the officer," Wheetley said.

Police shot the man, who died at the scene, St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin said. Coplin declined to release the man's name Thursday because he said his office was still trying to notify relatives. Coplin said the man was in his 30s.

The unidentified officer suffered a minor cut on his arm when he tried to get into the home to help the man he had just shot, Bismarck police Chief Steve Poole told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. The officer's injuries were minor and he later was released from a hospital.