Police, FBI raid in St. Louis nets guns, bows and 3 arrests

ST. LOUIS — A raid conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis city and county police departments Saturday resulted in three arrests and the seizure of guns and other items, police said.

St. Louis police said on social media that they executed a search warrant in the city's Patch neighborhood in south St. Louis Saturday morning. The raid is part of an investigation into carjackings, vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins, they said.

They shared a picture that showed four compound bows, two pistols, two rifles, purses, about a dozen car keys, a laptop computer and two bullet-resistant vests.

They also said that they had taken three people into custody.

On Tuesday, acting St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory said car break-ins are up about 10% this year and thefts of catalytic converters have nearly tripled in areas policed by the county.

Two county council members have announced new measures targeting thieves, mirroring at least one new ordinance passed in the St. Louis

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.