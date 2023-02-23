ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead early Thursday in an alley in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

The victim was discovered in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police don't know the victim's name and estimated he was in his late teens to early 20s.

Officers found him after being called about shots being fired on the block. Police said it's possible he had been shot but weren't sure.

Homicide detectives are in charge of the investigation. Police said they have no suspects.