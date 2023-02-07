BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Police say a man was shot and killed on Tuesday in St. Louis County.

Officers arrived at a house in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors after calls came in about 6 p.m. for shots fired.

There, the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County police are leading the investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors, which had only two reported homicides last year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 636-529-8210, and anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.