Police find man gunned down in driver's seat in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are on the scene Friday after police announced they found a man dead inside a vehicle in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
Police say they found the man shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. near Leahy and Euclid avenues. The man is in his 40s, but he has not yet been identified.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
