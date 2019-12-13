UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with new details from police
ST. LOUIS— Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a vehicle on Thursday night.
He was shot about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Tennessee Avenue, east of Tower Grove Park. He died at the scene.
Police had not released the dead man's name by Friday morning.
Police said they had no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.