Police find shooter at scene of Dutchtown killing, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A city man was charged Wednesday in a fatal shooting in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Amir Muhamed Abdullah-Raheem, 21, of the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Charges say Abdullah-Raheem was still at the shooting scene when police responded about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue.

Police found Richard Lovelace, 23, of the 800 block of Meadow Acres Lane in unincorporated south St. Louis County, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Charges say the shooting stemmed from an argument during which Abdullah-Raheem pulled a gun and shot Lovelace. A witness at the scene told police Abdullah-Raheem killed Lovelace, according to charging documents.

Abdullah-Raheem denied any role in the shooting, charges say.

He was jailed without bail.

Crime from December to May is down slightly in the neighborhood, compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

