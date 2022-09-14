Police find van, but not 12-year-old girl in possible Ferguson abduction

This story was updated Wednesday afternoon with additional information.

FERGUSON — Police on Wednesday were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who authorities fear may have been abducted outside a Ferguson school two days ago.

Law enforcement updated the Amber Alert around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, confirming that they had found a van involved but were still searching for Natonja Holmes and two women suspected of taking her.

Police issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday evening, saying that Natonja was seen being led to a blue minivan at 2:30 p.m. Monday outside Ferguson Middle School, 701 January Avenue.

A woman guided Natonja by the arm into the minivan after school Monday. . The woman wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings. Officials didn't say where they found the vehicle or release other details about the discovery.

Natonja is Black, about 4-foot-7 and 120 pounds. She has black hair that was braided and brown eyes. She wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911 or Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.

Another woman who was with them had hair in long braids, wore a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Police have not explained why so much time passed between the Monday incident and the alert. Neither the police chief nor another commander returned messages seeking comment Wednesday. A relative also did not reply to a reporter's message.

Ferguson police posted a photo of Natonja on the Police Department's Facebook page at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and described her as missing. Then, at 2 a.m., the department relayed the Highway Patrol's flyer with the abduction information.

Guidelines for an Amber Alert say police have a "reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred" and that police believe there is a credible threat of serious injury or death to the child. Before an Amber Alert is issued, police must put the child’s name and other information, such as the child abduction flag, in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Capt. John Hotz of the Missouri Highway Patrol said parental disputes don't qualify for an alert unless police have sufficient evidence the child is at risk of harm.

Amber Alerts are issued in most serious child-abduction cases. The U.S. Department of Justice says more than 1,100 children have been recovered due to the alerts since the program began more than 20 years ago.

In Missouri last year, 13 cases met the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to an annual report from the state's Oversight Committee. Four weren't broadcast because the children in those cases were found safe before the alert went out. Nine alerts were broadcast. Twelve children were found safe, the report said.