Police, fire officials respond to suspicious package near downtown St. Louis library

ST. LOUIS — Police and firefighters on Wednesday investigated a report of a suspicious package discovered at the administrative building for the downtown St. Louis library.

Police said the call came in about 11:20 a.m.

A few dozen library staff were standing a couple blocks away as authorities used a robotic device to investigate.

Firetrucks pulled away and staff went back inside about 1 p.m. The administrative building is next door to the library in the 1400 block of Olive Street.

No other details were immediately available.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct that the library was not evacuated.