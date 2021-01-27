Police: Florissant man killed his boss in parking lot of children's home after he was fired

FLORISSANT — A Florissant man was charged with murder Wednesday after police say he shot and killed his boss after being fired from his job at a children's home.

Christopher Owens, 53, of the 400 block of Patterson Lane, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing.

Just before noon Tuesday, police found Owens' supervisor, Brantley Tate, 63, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of Marygrove Children's Home on Mullanphy Road in Florissant. Tate died later at a hospital.

Police say Tate fired Owens just before the shooting.

Owens was not on the scene when police found Tate, but he was arrested later. Police say he confessed to shooting his boss.

Police did not say what job Owens had at the children's home.

Marygrove serves as a home for many children and adolescents who come from violent or abusive homes, have behavior or psychological issues, or have frequently been placed in foster homes.

Owens is being held in St Louis County Jail without bond. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

