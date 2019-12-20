Police: Fugitive couple may be linked to deaths of 3 found in Bethalto home

BETHALTO — Two people who authorities say are responsible for at least one death as part of a crime spree in Alabama and elsewhere are being investigated for a possible connection to three bodies that were found in a Bethalto home, authorities said Friday.

Brady Kane Witcher and Brittany McMillan were arrested in Hazelwood on warrants for homicide in Alabama, according to Brian Koberna, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

The couple was taken into custody late Thursday at a hotel after Illinois authorities were alerted to their location by the FBI, according to a source close to the investigation.

Police found two men, ages 30 and 32, and a 59-year-old woman dead inside the Bethalto home late Thursday night after Hazelwood police asked Bethalto officers for a welfare check.

They arrived shortly after 11 p.m. at the home in the 300 block of Mill Street, where they found the victims, Koberna said.

"It's too early to say if there is a direct connection to our victims," he said. "We're still trying to determine how they knew the suspects."

Koberna explained that Witcher and McMillan currently are being held on the Alabama homicide charge and not for the Bethalto deaths.

"They are connected to a substantial crime spree that's been going on for some time and includes a whole host of activities, including Tennessee," Koberna said. "One of them is associated with the Bethalto area."

Koberna has not yet released the names of the Bethalto victims or any details on how they died.