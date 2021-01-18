Police: Gas station worker killed in Belleville during attempted robbery

BELLEVILLE — A gas station clerk was killed Saturday during an attempted robbery in Belleville, police say.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a suspect entered the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Avenue for what investigators believe was an attempted robbery.

The suspect then shot and killed the clerk and ran away, but police did not say if he took money from the store.

The clerk was identified as Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville.

"Investigators firmly believe someone knows who perpetuated this senseless act of violence," read a Monday news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Detectives ask those in the area with home cameras to check footage between 8 p.m. and midnight, and they ask anyone with information to call 618-355-9793.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.