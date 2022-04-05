Police: Gunshot victim pronounced dead at St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS — At least two shooting victims arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Tuesday night, one of whom died, police said.

Three men were brought by private vehicle to the hospital just before 9:30 p.m. One of the men was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, another had been shot in the back, and the third was unhurt, police said.

The shooting took place near Minerva Avenue and Kingshighway in the Fountain Park neighborhood, police said.

No other details were available, including where the shooting took place or the condition of the second man who had been shot.