Police haunted by deaths of 2 women, 2 children in St. Charles death penalty trial

ST. CHARLES — Officer Dean Alexander has seen a lot in his nearly 30 years as a police officer and in military combat. But the carnage he saw on Dec. 28, 2018 has haunted him since.

Alexander was the first to arrive in a bedroom in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive where he found the body of Jane Moeckel, 61. He walked a little further and found Moeckel's grandson, Jonathan, 10, curled up in a bed shot three times. Then, he saw Jonathan's sister, Zoe, 8, lying on the floor and shot in the head.

Alexander said he knew the children were dead, but he still shook them and talked to them, hoping he'd get some response.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt," he said, fighting through tears, "This has and will always haunt me for the rest of my life."

Alexander was one of several witnesses to testify Saturday in a trial that will determine whether Richard Darren Emery should live or die. Emery was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the deaths of Moeckel, the children and their mother, Kate Kasten, 39.

Prosecutors questioned police officers, former police, a woman who was stabbed by Emery and an aunt of Jonathan and Zoe in making their argument for death.

Defense attorneys said they plan to present their own witnesses, including friends, family and coworkers, to argue for life in prison.

"We are not making excuses for what Darren has done," said Emery's attorney Stephanie Zipfel. "We are here to give you a picture ... of how such a horrible thing could be done by such a good man."

The testimony started Saturday with Officer Zachary Fischer, who responded to the initial call with Alexander and found Kasten's body lying in the bedroom, clinging to life.

He, like Alexander, struggled through tears as he described how he was with Kasten in the last moments of her life. He reflected on his thoughts when he later saw the three bodies in the other bedroom.

"It was just hard to see," he said. "Imagining the thoughts that were going through their heads as their lives were taken."

Natasha Baker said her son doesn't even know his cousins existed.

Baker is the sister of Kory Kasten, Kate Kasten's late husband, and described how Kate Kasten was a teammate during her brother's yearslong battle with cancer. She shared photos of her niece and nephew and described birthday parties and dinners they spent together.

She said she still contemplates how she'll eventually tell her son, who was an infant in 2018, what happened to his aunt and cousins.

"How do you tell a child that something so horrible happened?" she said.

Prosecutors said they planned to call more witnesses, including more members of Kasten and Moeckel's family, to the stand Saturday afternoon.