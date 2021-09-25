Police have man in custody after Washington Park homicide, exchange of gunfire with officer

Originally published at 2 p.m. Friday. Updated at 5:45 p.m. Saturday with more details from police.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Illinois State Police took one man in custody after he was found in a crashed vehicle that, police believe, is connected to a Washington Park homicide early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said Saturday that the series of events began with a shooting that killed one person around 12:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Avon Place in Washington Park.

Washington Park police officers then tried to stop a vehicle matching a desccription of the car used by the shooter and the car refused to stop, according to Illinois State Police.

About two miles from the homicide scene, someone inside the fleeing car fired gunshots at the Washington Park police officer in pursuit near the intersection of 25th Street and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis. The officer returned fire.

The officer was not injured, but Illinois State Police said investigators did not know if any of the occupants of the other car were struck.

Police continued to follow the vehicle into St. Louis, but eventually ended the chase.