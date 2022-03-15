Police have no suspects after woman shot in Carondelet Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman survived after being shot in the back early Tuesday in Carondelet Park in south St. Louis, police said.
The 23-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital after being shot. Police initially said she suffered a graze wound to her neck but now say she was shot in the back.
The assault was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police have no suspects.
The woman was stable at a hospital. She told officers she had been in the park with acquaintances. She heard gunfire in the area, felt a burning sensation and realized she had been hit.
