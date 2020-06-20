Police heed calls for change, but result is hodgepodge of reforms

None of the Illinois agencies reported having body cameras, saying state regulations on data storage and redaction made them too costly.

Nineteen agencies said they had dashboard cameras.

Asked whether his officers use body cameras, St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson said, “We don’t need them because our officers don’t have those problems.”

Creve Coeur police Chief Glenn Eidman says accreditation of police departments through agencies such as the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, or CALEA, is essential as new, modified practices are adopted.

“Accreditation establishes a foundation within agencies that focuses on achieving the best outcomes. It provides consistent internal and external review, a third-party validation of an agency’s policies and procedures. While it does not prevent all negative outcomes, it does set the course for success,” he said in an email.

David Hayes, director of the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, said the standardization of police policy and training across Illinois is vital. “In Missouri, I’ve seen too many variations of policies,” he said.