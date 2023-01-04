Police: Homeowner fatally shot intruder in self-defense in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The man shot to death this week at a north St. Louis County home was an intruder who was killed in self-defense by the homeowner, police said Wednesday.

The dead man was identified as Frank Campbell Jr., 43, of the 900 block of Pike Court in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Campbell's family told the Post-Dispatch that Campbell apparently was intoxicated and wandered into the wrong apartment, thinking it was his, and was shot.

Campbell was fatally shot about 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive. Campbell was armed with a gun when he "unlawfully entered" the residence and was "shot by the homeowner in self-defense after an altercation," police said.

Campbell died at the scene. Authorities have not identified the homeowner or said if they knew each other.

Thunderhead Drive is northeast of Lilac Drive and Interstate 270, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Ronnie Campbell, a cousin of Frank Campbell, said in an interview Wednesday that the family is finding out what happened from authorities.

"Frank was a little intoxicated and went into the wrong house. He thought he was in his house," Ronnie Campbell added. "And he and the guy got into it. He ended up getting shot."

Frank Campbell operated a forklift in a warehouse.

"He was a great leader, he cared about his family a lot," Ronnie Campbell said.

Police have not identified the homeowner who shot Campbell or given the homeowner's age.

Because police described the shooting as self-defense, it likely would be considered justifiable under the state's Castle Doctrine.

The Castle Doctrine is the state’s expanded self-defense law. People who encounter an intruder in their homes or vehicles — or on their property, under a more recent expansion of the law — are given more leeway in using deadly force.

The killing of Campbell on Monday was the second homicide in two days in St. Louis County and the fifth of the year across the metropolitan area.

The details of Campbell's shooting, as described by his family, seem similar to one in Webster Groves in August 2021. In that case, a homeowner fatally shot an intruder, Brian Vazquez, 43, after Vazquez entered a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road through a rear door.

The homeowner confronted Vazquez with a shotgun, ordered him to leave and shot him when he wouldn’t, police said. Vazquez died at a hospital. Friends of Vazquez claimed he may have been disoriented and wandered into the wrong home. Police never verified that theory. Webster Groves police Chief Dale Curtis said investigators don’t know Vazquez’s motivation for going into the home.

The Webster Groves homeowner wasn't charged with a crime. At the time, County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office said in a statement that, "These cases are never easy in the sense that any death is tragic. But based on the facts as we know them, this is clearly a case of an individual protecting his home (and family) from an intruder."