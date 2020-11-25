 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Carr Square neighborhood
0 comments

Police: Homicide detectives investigating shooting in Carr Square neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are on the scene of a shooting in the Carr Square neighborhood Wednesday night. 

A man was shot around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of 19th Street, police said.

The man, whom they did not identify, was not conscious or breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports