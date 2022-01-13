 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Human remains found in Hillsdale
Police: Human remains found in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue, authorities said.

Just before 2 p.m., a Hillsdale police officer found what appeared to be human remains, and that agency then contacted the St. Louis County Police Department, county Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

The county's Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation, Panus said. No other details were available.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call St. Louis County police investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

1800 block of Cherry Avenue 

