Police hunt for attacker who struck St. Charles teen in head, possibly with hammer

ST. CHARLES — Police on Wednesday were searching for video surveillance that might have captured a suspected hammer attack last weekend of an 18-year-old woman.

A resident of the 1100 block of St. Charles Avenue called police about 11 p.m. Sunday to say a female drenched in blood was outside screaming.

St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the the woman was conscious when police arrived but told police she didn't know what happened to her, Wilkison said. She had blunt force trauma to the top of her head, Wilkison said.

Morgan Greer, who identified herself as the victim's mother, said on Facebook that her daughter Jessamyn was attacked a short distance from their home as she was walking from work.

Greer said her daughter suffered a skull fracture and underwent surgery. She said the surgeon thought the weapon was "the claw side to a hammer or something similar."

"The person attacked from behind and she never had a chance to protect herself," Greer wrote on Facebook, adding that she went public because she thinks the entire city needs to know what happened to her daughter.