Police hunt for attacker who struck St. Charles woman in head, possibly with hammer

ST. CHARLES — Police on Wednesday were searching for video surveillance that might have captured a suspected hammer attack last weekend of a 19-year-old woman.

She was struck on the head about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of St. Charles Avenue, said St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison. The woman, who suffered blunt force to the top of head, was conscious when police arrived but doesn't recall what happened to her, Wilkison said.

Morgan Greer, who identified herself as the victim's mother, said on Facebook that her daughter was attacked a short distance from their home as she was walking home from work. Greer said her daughter suffered a skull fracture and underwent surgery. Greer said the surgeon thought the weapon was "the claw side to a hammer or something similar."

"The person attacked from behind and she never had a chance to protect herself," Greer said on Facebook, adding that her daughter is expected to recover. Greer could not be reached.

Wilkison said Wednesday that police have not found a weapon or been able to confirm what kind of weapon was used. He said police were canvassing the area in search of video surveillance that might have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department Detective Bureau at 636-949-3320.

